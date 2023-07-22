Do you think you have what it takes to begin a junior hockey career?

Tryouts for the Jr. “C” Vankleek Hill Cougars begin on August 29 continue until September 17.

Registration for tryouts costs $130 before August 22 and $150 after that date. For more information, call 613-678-7940 or email [email protected].

The Cougars are one of 10 Jr. “C” teams in the National Capital Junior Hockey League (NCJHL). The team is set to return to its home ice at the Vankleek Hill Community Centre for the 2023-2024 season after a temporary move to Hawkesbury last season because of renovations at the arena in Vankleek Hill.