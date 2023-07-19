Hamlet is coming to the hamlet of Dunvegan.

The Glengarry Pioneer Museum is bringing Ottawa’s “A Company of Fools” to Dunvegan to perform one of William Shakespeare’s most popular plays, Hamlet on Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m.

This Shakespeare-in-the-park theatre company is known for their colourful, family-friendly versions of Shakespeare’s work. There will be puppets, there will be swordfights, and there might even be a scary ghost! If you cannot remember the story of Hamlet, that’s no problem. This will be an entertaining 90-minute show to blast you back to your high school English class – with more excitement and theatrical deaths than you likely remember! Whether you are a Shakespeare nerd or this is your first foray with the Bard since high school, this foolish take on Hamlet has something for everyone.

Audience members are encouraged to come early – the gates open at 5:30 p.m., and bring your favourite lawn chair. Refreshments and homemade desserts will be available for sale. Picnic dinners will also be available by reservation through the museum’s website www.glengarrypioneermuseum.ca. Tour the historic buildings, check out the museum’s gift shop and enjoy the show!

Operating for more than 30 years, A Company of Fools is one of Canada’s most innovative professional theatre companies, combining clowning, masks, puppetry and audience interaction with the classical text. You will not want to miss this entertaining evening.

Showtime is at 7 p.m. and admission is “Pay what you can” with a suggested $20 donation when they pass the hat (so bring cash). The show will happen rain or shine. In the case of rain, it will move to the large pavilion on the museum grounds. The museum is grateful to have the support of SDG Tourism and local supporters who volunteer their time. Mark your calendars for Thursday, July 27!

The Glengarry Pioneer Museum is located in Dunvegan at the crossroads of County Road 30 and County Road 24. For more information, please check the museum’s website: www.glengarrypioneermuseum.ca, or call 613-527-5230.