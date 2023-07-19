The Arbor Gallery and Champlain Library have embarked on an exciting new collaboration that will see the library exhibiting works of art created by members of the gallery. The plan is for Arbor Gallery’s artist members to provide some of their art on a specific theme which will change every quarter.

“We gladly accepted the Champlain Library’s invitation,” explains Sylvie Bouchard, of the gallery board. “It will allow us to share art by our talented members.” The gallery has formed a committee that has chosen some art on the theme of Safari for the third quarter, going from July to October, to tweak the process and prepare the logistics for the project. This opportunity is available exclusively to artist members of the gallery.

Safari displays work by two artists. Two oil paintings depicting zebras and elephants are by the late Jennifer Ann Crofts, who passed away of cancer at the age of 29. A talented artist, her paintings are of nature and animals, and filled with joy and peace. Her mother, Dorothy Smith, a member and volunteer at the Arbor Gallery, has graciously loaned the paintings. Marion McGill Hodge’s Turtle Moons was a popular part of a recent exhibition at the gallery and reflects her closeness with nature.

“The moment we saw Crofts’ paintings, we were in awe of them,” claims Irene Ogrizek, who heads the Arbor Gallery selection committee. “We were looking for inspiring art for the pilot period of the project and thought that it not only fit perfectly, but was a wonderful way to honour the memory of such an inspiring young woman.”

Porchfest goers enjoy art at gallery

On Saturday, July 15, dozens of Porchfest goers took time to visit Arbor gallery’s current exhibits, Aquar’ Ailes, an exhibit by artist Hanie Durand and Photo Synthesis, a photographic collaboration by four photographers.

Until the end of July, visitors will continue to admire Durand’s realist watercolours and take in the bold street photography, detailed nature shots and surreal close-ups of photographers Ross Brown, Greg Byers, Reenie Marx and Karen Molson.

The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4pm, 10am to 4pm on Saturdays during summer. Admission to exhibits is always free. It is located at 36 Home Avenue, in the heart of Vankleek Hill.