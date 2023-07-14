We’ve been very busy lately as everyone comes in to stock up on summer reads but that’s not the only way the library can enhance your summer.

Did you know the library has fishing kits you can borrow? As part of the TackleShare Program we have four rods, with accompanying tackle, that can be checked out with a library card. New to fishing? The Total Fishing Manual: Canadian Edition is a great place to get started.

Why not also borrow one of the library’s Ontario Parks Vehicle Permits? There’s good fishing there but it’s also a fun place to bring your family for a beach day. A permit can be borrowed for seven days and is good at any Ontario park.

Prefer to relax in your own backyard oasis? We’ve got the perfect magazines to read in a hammock including ONnature, Birds & Blooms and Mother Earth News. Not to mention books on gardening, beekeeping and backyard wildlife. Take a look at the book Nature’s Best Hope to learn how your yard can make a difference.

We hope you have a great summer. As always, you can follow us on Instagram and Facebook to keep up to date on all the goings on at the Champlain Library.