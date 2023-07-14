An industrial plant in Hawkesbury has received a special sustainability certification.

Ecolomondo Corporation, which uses a Thermal Decomposition Process (“TDP”) proprietary recycling technology and develops TDP turnkey facilities, has received the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (“ISCC”) for its Hawkesbury TDP facility on Tessier Street, another step forward towards commercial operations.

ISCC is a Global Sustainability Certification System and offers chain-of-custody certification systems to ensure traceability and feedstock identity. It is an independent multi-stakeholder initiative and leading certification system supporting sustainable, fully traceable, deforestation-free and climate-friendly supply chains. Certifications by ISCC cover sustainable agricultural biomass, biogenic waste and residues, non-biological renewable materials and recycled carbon-based materials. With currently over 7,000 valid certificates in more than 100 countries, ISCC is among the world’s largest certification systems.

With an ISCC certification, Ecolomondo contributes to environmentally, socially and economically sustainable production. It can also add commercial value to the company’s end-products as they remain traceable in the supply chain.

The ISCC Certification is timely as the Hawkesbury TDP facility recently achieved a major milestone, the simultaneous production cycles in both reactors, paving the way to a final ramp-up towards commercial operations.

The Hawkesbury TDP facility is expected to continuously process industrial quantities of end-of-life tires and from them produce industrial quantities of certifiable sustainable oil, gas and recovered carbon black, and generate its revenues by selling them for reuse. The plant was constructed between 2019 and 2022.