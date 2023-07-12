On June the 19th, Mille-Isles Women’s Institute held a tree dedication ceremony to commemorate the 125th anniversary of Women’s Institutes in Canada. A Japanese Lilac tree had been planted earlier at Mille-Isles Town Hall in honour of this milestone. Mille-Isles Mayor Howard Sauvé, and Mille-Isles Women’s Institute President, Judy Kenton welcomed everyone. The Mille-Isles Women’s Institute and Lakefield Women’s Institute have been part of the community for 103 years.
About The Author
James Morgan
James Morgan is a freelance contributor. He has worked for several print and broadcast media outlets. James loves the history, natural beauty, and people of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
