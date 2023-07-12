The Québec government is funding water resource management projects on four rivers in the Laurentides and Outaouais regions.

On July 10, Argenteuil Member of the National Assembly and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of the Environment Agnès Grondin, announced financial assistance has been granted to Abrinord and OBV RPNS (Rouge, Petite-Nation and Saumon rivers) for projects aimed at optimizing the management of water resources and improving the protection of water environments and aquatic ecosystems in Québec.

Abrinord (Rivière du Nord) received financial assistance of $85,700 for a total project of $114,320. This project aims to provide support to the agricultural community for the improvement of water quality in the context of adaptation to climate change. The organization aims to establish a social innovation approach with agricultural producers in order to find concrete solutions and encourage action.

OBV RPNS offers a support program for municipalities in its management area in the fight against the common reed (phragmites). This program will be broken down into three components: acquisition of knowledge, training and awareness, then support for action. The total value of the project is $87,500, of which $52,500 comes from the government of Québec.

The financial aid makes it possible to support projects in four major areas of strategic action, namely interventions field, awareness and information, knowledge acquisition and infrastructure.

The projects in the watersheds of the Nord, Rouge, Saumon, and Petite-Nation rivers are among 28 receiving funding from the Québec government.