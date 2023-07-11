By Lynn MacNab

It is often said that “It takes a village to raise a child.” Those words and thoughts were the common threads running through Laggan Public School July 8 at the 50th Anniversary Summer Reunion. Teachers, students, principals, and volunteers, past and present joined in festivities, including a walk through the school, displays in classrooms, face painting, a buffet supper and evening entertainment. Memories flowed.

Recently retired teacher, Shelley Willock, took LeeAnne Vallance’s class, with the intent of staying one year, while Vallance was on maternity leave. “I stayed 30 years!” reflected Willock. “I love the smaller school mentality with supportive parents and children with great work ethics. I gave thanks for this wonderful community every day as I drove to work.”

A tight knit agricultural neighborhood with some sixth-generation farms, is one reason for the success of the school. Musical talent, artistic creativity, and a love of sports and adventure run through many of the families who attended and taught the junior kindergarten to grade six school.

Billie Nixon lived a short walk East of Laggan and started volunteering the day the school opened in 1969 and didn’t stop helping every day for almost 50 years. “She read to the children, helped them learn to spell, baked them cookies and insisted the kids call her Billie, not Mrs. Nixon,” her son Robbie explained. “Some even called her Grandma Billie. She helped with custodial work and would clean up after everyone. The children were such a big part of her life, and she had the chance to watch them learn, grow, prosper, and go on to have their own children who attended Laggan. She willbe 88 in November and only recently hung up her hat.”

More recent volunteers were on the event committee and worked tirelessly to set up the day. Like so many others, Carrie Morrisson, Carol MacLeod, and Margaret Lobb all attended the school and their children followed in their footsteps. “It’s not unusual to see families with three generations who’ve come here. Some teachers have taught students, then their children and sometimes their grandchildren, or maybe their own nieces or nephews. The community and school feel like a family.”

Sports were encouraged and soccer brings back memories for the school’s Lairds. Bonnie MacLeod was a student, soccer player and eventually a teacher who has fond memories of the sport she most enjoyed. “The best soccer of my life was here at Laggan,” expressed MacLeod as she was standing on the game field reflecting upon her thoughts at the rural school that can accommodate close to 200 students.

Gary Palmer was principal from 1998 to 2005. His son Jason took over the role from 2015- 2016. “My favorite years as principal were here,” said Palmer who welcomed guests at the entrance. “The kids, without a doubt, were the highlight of my career.” Palmer reiterated the benefits of this community, the teachers, the children, and their families.

The proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child” was felt throughout the day and night as families, friends and neighbors gathered in harmony to celebrate 50 years of raising, not only children, but the spirits and goodness of everyone around them.

Photos by Lynn MacNab

Shona Fraser, Mme ‘Robyn’ Mohammed, Shelley Willock, Miss ‘Bonnie’ MacLeod. Shelley Willock, Retired Laggan Public School teacher is grateful every day for her 30 years at the school. Past principal Gary Palmer. Ashley MacLeod was a student, soccer player, ice storm mural painter and now a teacher of music, fiddle, and step dancing near Dunvegan. Gary Palmer and volunteer at Laggan Public School for almost 50 years. Sally Booth and daughter Anna at hot dog stand. Crowd heading to the entertainment tent