On a day buzzing with activity in Vankleek Hill – a garden tour and a fundraiser for the food bank – more than 50 visitors dropped into the Arbor Gallery on Saturday July 8 to admire an eclectic exhibition of photographs and an exquisite collection of watercolours by Hanie Durand.

Photo Synthesis, a collective show by photographers Ross Brown, Greg Byers, Reenie Marx and Karen Molson, features bold street photography with close-up images of birds and surreal and detailed nature photography.

“I love that this photo exhibition offers a wide variety of stunning images, both large and small, printed on a mix of materials, from paper, to canvas and metal,” explains exhibit curator, Bonnie Laing. “There is something to please every eye, in a range of prices, several of which have already sold.”

Ottawa photographer Brown has several large works on display, including a candid subway photo, a Lisbon yellow trolley and a crowd scene of people and houses in Porto, Portugal. Molson’s photos zone in on intimate portraits of birds in their natural settings while Marx captures almost surreal and mysterious images of the natural world. Byers zeroes in on amusing street photographs from his travels to New York, Morocco, Italy and Portugal.

Photography meets fine art

Complementing the photography exhibit, is Aquar’Ailes, an exhibition of botanical and birds’ watercolours by Hanie Durand in the smaller hall of the gallery. “As the gallery was a point of interest on the first Vankleek Hill Garden Tour, Durand’s selection of nature images blended in well with the real-world gardens.” Laing added.

Both exhibits run until Sunday July 30.

Arbor Gallery – Galerie Arbor is located at 36 Home Avenue, in the heart of Vankleek Hill. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4pm, 10am-4pm on Saturdays. More information about programming and events is available on Arbor Gallery’s Facebook page, website or Twitter, by subscribing to the .gallery’s newsletter at www.arborgallery.org or by email at [email protected].