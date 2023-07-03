Classic rock band Madhouse will headline the 2023 edition of the Vankleek Hill Food Bank Jamboree this Saturday, July 8.

A total of seven musical acts will perform at this year’s Jamboree, which will be set up with a large stage and event tent in the parking lot of the Windsor Tavern on Main Street in Vankleek Hill. All of the funds raised from the Jamboree are donated to the Vankleek Hill Food Bank.

The gates open at 2 p.m., with local country music artist Roger Hamelin kicking off the live performances at the event, playing from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Marie-Eve Vézina and Sylvain Lalonde take the stage at 4:15 p.m. and will play a mixture of acoustic rock and country music until 5:30 p.m. Singer/guitarist Gord Nixon, who will also emcee the Jamboree, will follow, playing from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.

Apostrophe will bring some thunder to the stage from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Members of the local metal band will perform covers of classic rock songs, as well the band’s own original music.

Vankleek Hill’s own 50 PROOF will hit the stage at 8:15 p.m., for a high-energy performance of classic rock, country and folk music, playing until 9:15 p.m.

Madhouse – the featured band in front of a packed house at the 2019 edition of the Food Bank Jamboree – will bring people to their feet from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Country music artist Marven James will continue the party indoors from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. after the jamboree closes. James will play an assortment of toe-tapping country tunes, along with selections from his own albums.

Tickets for the July 8 Vankleek Hill Food Bank Jamboree are available at the Windsor Tavern, Scotiabank Vankleek Hill, The Review, and Jade Garden.

