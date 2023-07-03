Vankleek Hill Porchfest 2023 will feature 25 musical acts playing at more than 20 locations on Sunday, July 15, as musicians donate their time for the free annual event on July 15, 2023.

As in past years, Porchfest 2023 will feature a vast variety of bands and performers playing on porches and balconies throughout Vankleek Hill. The event is organized by a volunteer committee, under the umbrella of the Vankleek Hill Business and Merchant Association (BMA), which sponsors the event.

This is a free-admission event, thanks to all of the performers who come to town and share their talent and enthusiasm for local music at no charge. Porchfest is an opportunity for musicians to give back to the community, as well as spend time with other performers, said Porchfest 2023 Chairman Martin Lacelle.

“For a lot of the performers, it’s like a homecoming, where they meet old friends and catch up with other musicians,” Lacelle said, noting many people who grew up in the Hawkesbury and Vankleek Hill area use the day as a chance for an annual reunion. “The porch hosts are always amazing, the audiences always appreciative – it’s just a beautiful way to spend an afternoon.”

Porchfest officially takes place between noon and 5 p.m. but visitors to the event can catch a preview act from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon at the Vankleek Hill Farmers’ Market, when singer/performer Gary Carpenter will present his unique stylings of the crooners from days gone by. The Vankleek Hill Farmers’ Market takes place at 50 Home Avenue (St-Grégoire School) in Vankleek Hill.

Vankleek Hill-based 50 PROOF will open Porchfest outdoors at Arbor Gallery, playing from 12 noon until 1 p.m.

At 1 p.m., you can catch the following performers (locations are listed after performer names):

Jeff Holtby & Paul Lawrence, 102 Higginson Street; Forgotten Frequency, 29 Hamil Street; Libby & Cal, Broken Kettle, 54 Main Street; Steve Judd, Vankleek Hill Tulip Fields, 199 Main Street E; High Street Band, Art & Dream Studio, 27 High Street.

At 2 p.m., here is who is performing:

Celtic Flare, 95 Higginson Street; PB&J, 43 Derby Street; Foreman & Company, 29 Hamil Street; Vankleek Hill Fiddlers, Vankleek Hill Creating Centre, Main Street; Norm Campeau, 29 Main Street E; Victor Courte, Vankleek Hill Cottage, 105 Main Street E; Michael Simpkin, Heritage Lodge.

At 3 p.m. the following musicians are scheduled to perform:

JR & The Gator, 98 Higginson Street; Braindead Geniuses, 31 Derby Street; Balance, 32 Mill Street; Noizy Neighbours, 31 Bertha Street; Marven James, Vankleek Hill Tulip Fields, 199 Main Street E; Highway 34, Art & Dream Studio, 27 High Street.

At 4 p.m., catch the following performers:

Marie-Eve Vézina, 50 Derby Street (at corner of Higginson & Derby); Steve Gravel Band, 28 Mill Street; Back Alley Roots Band, 43 Derby Street; The Brie Face, Vankleek Hill Creating Centre, Main Street; SoundWaves, Arbor Gallery.

Bring your own lawn chairs and an umbrella for the day.

Between five and six p.m., performers and music enthusiasts are invited to gather at the Windsor Tavern at 85 Main Street. An open jam takes place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the outdoor patio.

“The jam last year was an absolute blast,” Lacelle said. “We had all kinds of musicians up at the same time and even audience members joining in, just having a great time.”

The Vankleek Hill Porchfest Committee extends its thanks to The Review for its promotional and advertising support. The Vankleek Hill BMA thanks Champlain Township for its financial support and its cooperation for this event.

You can follow updates for the Porchfest event on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/vkhporchfest