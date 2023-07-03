Be prepared for a detour if you are driving on Route 344 (chemin des Outaouais) east of Grenville.

From July 3 to July 7, the Ministère des transports du Québec is replacing a large culvert on the section of highway. The road is completely closed between Grenville-en-Haut and rue des Arpents-Verts. However, the road is only open to local traffic between the intersection at the Long Sault Bridge in Grenville and montée Stonefield. Drivers are to follow the posted detour route along Route 344 (Rue Maple), Route 148, and montée Stonefield.