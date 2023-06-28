It was Fiesta Agri-Culturelle day in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge on Sunday, June 25. The multicultural event took place at Séminaire de Sacré-Cœur. The event featured performances by children’s singer Anada, and Gabi Macaluso and La Grande Boyenne. There was also a vendor market indoors and games on the lawn outside.
About The Author
James Morgan
James Morgan is a freelance contributor. He has worked for several print and broadcast media outlets. James loves the history, natural beauty, and people of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
