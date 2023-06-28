It was Fiesta Agri-Culturelle day in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge on Sunday, June 25. The multicultural event took place at Séminaire de Sacré-Cœur. The event featured performances by children’s singer Anada, and Gabi Macaluso and La Grande Boyenne. There was also a vendor market indoors and games on the lawn outside.

Vendors at Fiesta Agri-Culturelle in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge. Photo: James Morgan