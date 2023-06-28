On June 21, 28 grade six students at École élémentaire catholique Saint-Grégoire in Vankleek Hill ended their days as primary and junior students with a graduation ceremony. There is no valedictorian or special awards for the grade six graduates at Saint-Grégoire.

“They all worked hard and did well,” said Principal Pascale Desjardins.

Grade six teacher Anne Markle joined Desjardins in presenting certificates, class photos, and a small gift to each student while family, friends, and fellow students watched.

Most of the students will begin grade seven at École secondaire catholique régionale de Hawkesbury in September, or they will transfer to other French or English language schools in the area.

Photos by James Morgan

Cathia Faubert with “Madame Anne,” and “Madame Pascale.” Breanna Derochie wore a beautiful blue dress for her graduation. Félix Delorme with teacher Anne Markle, left, and Principal Pascale Desjardins, right. A surprised looking Brooks Barton waits to receive his grade six graduation certificate and gift.