Saturday, June 24 was a day of celebration across Québec. St-Jean-Baptiste/Fête nationale events were held in many communities, including in Argenteuil. In Brownsburg-Chatham, festivities were centred on the municipal campground and marina where there was live entertainment, activities for children, and of course the beach on the Ottawa River. In Grenville, there was entertainment and children’s games at Parc Normand-Woodbury. The big attraction was a parade which followed rue Principale early in the evening. Similar St-Jean-Baptiste/Fête nationale events were also held in Lachute and Grenville-sur-la-Rouge. Unfortunately, due to the continued risk of forest fires and a ban on open fires across Québec, fireworks displays, and community bonfires were cancelled as a preventative measure.

Grenville St-Jean-Baptiste/Fête nationale parade. Photos by James Morgan

Brownsburg-Chatham St-Jean-Baptiste/Fête nationale celebration. Photos by James Morgan