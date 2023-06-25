The Kenyon Agricultural Society presented the annual Maxville Fair from June 23 to 25. Competitions celebrating the best in local agriculture and activities that brought the community together were featured throughout the weekend. On Saturday, June 24, the Holstein Show and English equestrian events were popular while at the Metcalfe Centre, the baby show presented cuteness to spectators. Inside the show hall, crafts, cooking, and flowers were all on display as part of the Homecraft exhibit and contests.

Maxville Fair Holstein Show photos by James Morgan

Maxville Fair Baby Show photos by James Morgan

Contestants in the ages zero to eight months category. Thomas had his fingers in his mouth, but he was ready to smile. Finnegan smiles for the camera.

English equestrian competition photos by James Morgan

Homecraft displays and contests, photos by James Morgan