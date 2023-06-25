It was a smoky, smoggy Sunday across the region on June 25 as another plume of smoke from forest fires in northern Québec drifted south, polluting the air and all but blocking out the sunshine. It was the third time in less than three weeks smoke has affected the area and Sunday’s conditions were arguably the worst yet. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a Special Air Quality Statement for the Hawkesbury area, and a complete Smog Warning was issued for the Laurentides and Vaudreuil-Soulanges regions of Québec. The smoke is expected to leave on Monday.
About The Author
James Morgan
James Morgan is a freelance contributor. He has worked for several print and broadcast media outlets. James loves the history, natural beauty, and people of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
