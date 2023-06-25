It was a smoky, smoggy Sunday across the region on June 25 as another plume of smoke from forest fires in northern Québec drifted south, polluting the air and all but blocking out the sunshine. It was the third time in less than three weeks smoke has affected the area and Sunday’s conditions were arguably the worst yet. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a Special Air Quality Statement for the Hawkesbury area, and a complete Smog Warning was issued for the Laurentides and Vaudreuil-Soulanges regions of Québec. The smoke is expected to leave on Monday.

Smoky, smoggy Sunday photos by James Morgan

Normally, the Ontario side of the Ottawa River is visible from the mouth of Rivière Rouge. However, the smoke totally blocked it from view on Sunday, June 25. People were still using canoes and paddleboards near the campground at the mouth of Rivière Rouge downstream of the Route 149 and railroad bridges on Sunday, June 25. Photo: James Morgan Looking north to a hazy Grenville from Confederation Park. A smoky view east from Confederation Park in Hawkesbury.