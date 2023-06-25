The Town of Hawkesbury paid its mayors, councillors, and members of municipal boards and commissions at total of $234,147.30 in 2022.

Out of that amount, $204,315.54 was for council itself.

In addition to remuneration for members of town council, citizens who sit as members of the Police Services Board, Hydro Hawkesbury Commission, the Hawkesbury Public Library Board, and Minor Variance Committee also receive remuneration. In cases where a municipal council member or mayor also served on a municipal board or commission, they also received additional remuneration for their board or commission service. There was also a municipal election in 2022, so council members who were not re-elected are also included in the remuneration totals, in addition to newly elected council members.

Former Mayor Paula Assaly’s total remuneration for 2022 was $52,548.85. Robert Lefebvre, who was previously a councillor and succeeded Assaly as mayor in the October 24 election was paid $26,910.96 as a member of council in 2022. As Chair of the Hawkesbury Police Services Board, Lefebvre was also paid $3,144 last year. The amounts both Assaly and Lefebvre received from the Town of Hawkesbury exclude what they were paid for representing the town as members of United Counties of Prescott and Russell council.

Councillor Yves Paquette, who was reelected in 2022, received $25,339.32 in council remuneration for the year and an additional $2,000 as a member of the Hawkesbury Hydro Commission. In 2022, Councillor André Chamaillard received $24,355.02 and additional $2,000 as a member of the hydro commission.

Two Hawkesbury councillors received the same remuneration in 2022. Raymond Campbell and Antonios Tsourounakis were each paid $24,067.02. However, Tsourounakis was paid an additional $1,152.94 as a member of the public library board.

Former Councillor Lawrence Bogue, who was not reelected in 2022, received $24,067.02 in remuneration as a councillor, and an additional $2,000 as a member of the hydro commission.

Jeanne Charlebois and Julie Séguin were both elected to Hawkesbury council in 2022. They were each paid $2,171.05 for the part of the year they served.

Among citizen members of boards and commissions, Michel Lalonde and Jacques Quesnel were each paid $2,350.14 in 2022 as members of the Hawkesbury Police Services Board. Lynn Lemay Sabourin was paid $4,000 as a member of that board.

Hydro Hawkesbury Commission members Pierre Gauthier and Diane Thauvette were each paid $2,000 in remuneration in 2022.

Marie-Josée Joly, Raymond Leblanc, and Jean-Jacques Poulin each received $1,152.95 as members of the Hawkesbury Public Library Board in 2022. Board member Yvon Léonard was paid $1,175.72.

Remuneration for Minor Variance Committee members Jonathan Prevost, Michel Rozon, and Gilles Tessier was $600 each in 2022.