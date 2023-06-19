Jumps, ramps, and places to do tricks. Those are all part of a new BMX bike park in Wendover.

The new facility was officially opened on Friday, June 16. Many young cyclists were already trying out the park in the background during the opening ceremony. The facility is located at Denis St-Pierre Park, beside the water tower. The intent of the new park is to offer a community hub for youth. It offers three levels of BMX trail training. The Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev) provided $120,000 for the development of the BMX park.

Director of Parks and Recreation Manon Besner said the bike park emphasizes the importance of recreation in the community. She thanked community organizations and volunteers for their assistance in making the park possible. The park contains three phases of difficulty.

“I’m very happy to be here today to remember the volunteers,” said Mayor Yves Laviolette.

“I hope the youth profit from this park,” he remarked.

École élémentaire catholique St-Joseph Grade Six students enjoying the new Wendover bike park. Submitted photo From left to right, Councillor Ian Walker, Mayor Yves Laviolette, Director of Parks and Recreation Manon Besner, François Cholette, Councillor Antoni Viau, and CAO Michel Potvin. Submitted photo