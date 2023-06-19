The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the death of an infant.

On June 17, 2023, shortly after 5 a.m., officers responded with the United Counties of Prescott and Russell Paramedic Service to a residence in Hawkesbury for an infant in medical distress. The infant was transported to the hospital by ambulance and a short time later was pronounced deceased.

The Hawkesbury OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for this week in Ottawa.

The investigation is in the early stages and no further details can be released at this time.

Anyone with any information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Hawkesbury OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).