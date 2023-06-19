Immerse yourself in the results of someone else’s creativity this Sunday, June 25 at Centre Culturel Le Chenail in Hawkesbury. Pianist and composer Becky Reesor will be bringing her immersive performance of 10 pieces she has composed based on time she spent living in Playa del Carmen Mexico in 2021 and 2022.

“Basically, I would walk and I would see what I noticed and I listened to the sound, the natural world created in my head,” Reesor said.

Reesor’s career as a pianist began as a child. She grew up on a farm near Listowel, Ontario and took piano lessons, which she enjoyed so much, she decided to keep taking them.

“I was having fun!” Reesor said.

She quickly became a respected pianist in the Listowel area. After graduating high school, she earned a degree in classical piano at Canadian Mennonite University in Winnipeg before spending time living in Iona, Scotland. In 2019, she graduated from McGill University with a Master’s degree in classical piano performance. Reesor has played piano for the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, École supérieure de ballet de Québec, and Ballet Divertimento.

This concert is Reesor’s first significant venture into composing for performance.

“I would say this is the first thing I’ve really done on my own, myself,” she commented.

For me, it’s not really about being a composer,” Reesor added. She said this is more about exploring her ideas with past influences.

Reesor is currently living in the Montréal area and is performing at several other events and venues in Québec and Ontario this summer.

Becky Reesor’s performance begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 25 at Centre Culturel Le Chenail Cultural Centre, located at Maison de l’Île in Confederation Park, by the Long Sault Bridge in Hawkesbury. Admission is by donation.

Video of Becky Reesor immersive concert