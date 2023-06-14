June is Pride Month and Prism, the LGBTQ+ alliance club at Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (VCI) held a Pride Bingo game on Friday, June 9 to raise awareness and promote diversity and inclusion in the school. Bingo cards were distributed to all of the classrooms while Prism volunteers called the spaces at the main office. Prizes were cupcakes appropriately decorated with rainbow sprinkles and squares made from multicoloured Froot Loops cereal.

VCI is having a Pride barbecue for students on Friday, June 16.

Student Vivien Beauchesne calling Pride bingo at VCI on June 9. Photo: James Morgan