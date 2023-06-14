A citizen has been recognized for saving a child who had been swept away in the Grenville Canal.

On May 11 at around 5:50 p.m., Yan Piché was fishing on the edge of the Grenville Canal with his friends when he heard a child shout “help”. He then saw a nine-year-old girl who being carried away by the current. He and his friends ran along the Canal to follow the child in distress, telling her to turn on her back to float, but she could not swim. Without hesitation, Piché jumped into the water to help her.

Piché managed to reach the girl by bringing her back to shore safe and sound despite the strong current and very cold temperature of the water.

The young girl was taken care of by emergency services and transported to the Lachute hospital.

On June 12, Piché was presented with a meritorious deed certificate by Grenville Mayor Pierre Thauvette at the village fire station. Piché’s spouse, the village director-general, fire chief, three councillors three representatives of the Sûreté du Québec were all present to underline the importance of Piché’s heroic gesture.