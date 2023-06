The results are in from an unofficial referendum on private healthcare in Ontario.

The Ontario Health Coalition, which conducted the referendum with regional health coalitions, delivered the results to the Ontario government. Among the results received so far, 98 per cent of them opposed privatization of public hospital services.

As of May 30, the results were:

Total Votes: 386,068

Spoiled Ballots: 341

Yes Votes (in support of private care): 7,001

No Votes (against private care): 378,726