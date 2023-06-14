Centre Culturel Le Chenail Cultural Centre is the hub of cultural activity in Hawkesbury. Located on Chenail Island in the historic Maison de l’Île by the Long Sault Bridge, it not only serves as the community’s cultural centre, but as a welcome centre for visitors. Centre Culturel Le Chenail Cultural Centre has a series of exhibitions and performances this season for all ages and interests.

Recyclart is on until March 31, 2024, outside the Maison de l’IÎe in Confederation Park. Recyclart contains sculptures made of recycled materials taken from industrial waste, natural sources, and the environment. Nine artists have contributed to the current Recyclart exhibition.

Centre Culturel Le Chenail Cultural Centre is home to Hawkesbury’s St-Jean-Baptiste celebration on June 23. Ariko, a folk ensemble from Lafontaine, a francophone community on Georgian Bay in central Ontario.

Artist Nahid Rafie will be holding a series of classes for adults and children. Visit Le Chenail’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/centreculturelchenailculturalcentre for details.

From September 29 to October 29, the pottery, weaving and painting of Elise Zylinska will be on display at the cultural centre. Zylinska is an artist and designer from Hudson. And, from November 4 to 26, the art of Nadine Malo-Lemire of Casselman and Jasmine Bernier of Long Sault will be exhibited at Le Chenail.

Le Chenail is located at a significant place in local—and Canadian history. Until September 3, check out the historical exhibition about the former sawmills that operated on the site and nearby, which were the largest in the British Empire in their heyday. Also, learn about the former Chenail neighbourhood that once existed in the area before the Ottawa River changed with the construction of the Carillon hydroelectric dam downstream.

Also, until September 3, an exhibition highlights the activities of late ice climber Guy Lacelle, who was born in Hawkesbury.

Theatre is a major part of Centre Culturel Le Chenail Cultural Centre’s activities. The play Sortir la tempête du verre will be performed on July 2 and is a tale of three women living in a town soon to disappear because of the construction of a new hydroelectric dam. On September 23, enjoy a hilarious performance and a parody of language with Les Bilinguish Boys from the Sudbury region.

On September 24, ethnographer and musician Marcel Beneteau will present Les vieilles chansons du Detroit, which will feature historic French music from what is now the area of Windsor and Detroit.

The Hawkesbury Chamber Orchestra and Champlain Chamber Choir are returning this year for another spectacular performance. Conductor Marc Trautmann of Paris will lead a performance of the Requiem de Faure on October 1 at Église St-Pierre-Apôtre church in Hawkesbury.

Theatre continues at Le Chenail in October with Le Chien on October 15. On November 18, Indigenous musician Mike Paul will perform.

If you enjoy Jazz, be sure to attend one of the Jazz Jams at Le Chenail. The next ones are planned for September 3, November 5, and March 3, 2024, and feature Didier Chasteau on the piano with invited musical guests. Whisky Jazz, which combines Jazz and whisky tasting, is scheduled for January 27, 2024.

Black History Month in February 2024 will be recognized at the cultural centre with a performance by Haitian-born singer Ferline Regis.

The Puentes de Papel – Paper Bridges exhibition is an artistic dialogue between two cultures, one from the south and the other from the north. It takes place from February 3 to March 24, 2024. It’s an exhibition collective of five Mexican engravers from Mazatlán and five Québec engravers from the Montreal region, sharing the same passion: paper and printed art. This exhibition was previously held at the Antonio López Sáenz Gallery at the Museo de Arte de Mazatlán in Mexico.

Centre Culturel Le Chenail Cultural Centre offers a series of community activities throughout the year. These include the Café Mortel on November 12, Café Poetique, and exhibitions by artists of the Conseil des Arts Prescott-Russell Arts Council (CAPRAC), graduates of École secondaire publique Le Sommet, and workshops in painting and writing.

And, Centre Culturel Le Chenail is always a great place to relax, enjoy a coffee or light lunch, while surrounded by interesting art, entertainment, and the scenic Ottawa riverfront.

Inside Centre Culturel Le Chenail Cultural Centre. Photos : James Morgan