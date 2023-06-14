Agriculture is hard work, which is why it is important to take time to celebrate what farmers do and how well they do it. That is the traditional reason for agricultural fairs. Across Eastern Ontario and southwestern Québec, fairs take place from early summer through to the early fall in communities large and small. During the next four months, participate in the fair in your community or beyond. If showing livestock or trying to win the prize for the perfect cake is not your thing, enjoy a day at the fair with family or friends! Here’s a list of agricultural fairs across both regions of Ontario and Québec.

From June 23 to 25 is the Maxville Fair. Information for Homecraft Division competitions is available in the 2023 Fair Book, which is available online at http://www.maxvillefair.ca/maxville-fairbook-2022/.

On Friday, June 23, the Amazing Race contest returns for another round with the County Lads performing that evening at the Metcalfe Centre. On Saturday, June 24, there will be the always well-attended Holstein Show and English Horse Show. The Beach Volleyball Tournament will take place and the day wraps up with Bingo at the Metcalfe Centre. The highlights of Sunday, June 25 at the Maxville Fair include a free pancake breakfast, truck show and shine, Western Horse Show, Donkey Show, and Antique Tractor Pull.

For complete details, including how to register for events and competitions, go to http://www.maxvillefair.ca/.

Three weeks later, there are four days of fun planned for the 2023 Expo Lachute Fair, the oldest in Québec, and second oldest in Canada. The fair opens on the evening of Thursday, July 13 with a parade from Parc Richelieu to the fairgrounds for the opening ceremonies and then a wrestling match presented by Lutte Laurentides. For the more agriculturally inclined, the opening night of the fair includes Pedigree Judging and Handicraft Judging.

The Expo Lachute Fair includes a midway and is included in the fair admission price.

Friday, July 14 features the Monster Truck Show and live music in the Entertainment Tent.

On Saturday, July 15, the Western Horse Show, Antique Tractor Pull, and 4-H judging are the farm-based highlights of the day. That evening, the smashing, crashing, spinning tires, and flying dirt happens at the demolition derby.

Sunday, July 16 is the final day of the Expo Lachute Fair and includes the Light Horse Competition and Holstein Dairy Show.

For a complete schedule and further information on admission, and competition entries, go to https://expolachutefair.com/en/.

Canada’s oldest annual fair—the Williamstown Fair, is from August 4 to 7. The fair opens on the evening of August 4 with a Local Horse Show and live entertainment. On August 5, the Light and Heavy Horse Show, Glengarry Horse Show, and Eastern Ontario Horse Pull are scheduled.

Saturday, August 6 is a day of competition and good food at the fair. The day includes the English Horse Show, Western Games Show, and the Glengarry Holstein Show. At midday, the Lancaster Curling Club will serve a perch roll dinner. That evening, there will be a free corn roast, courtesy of the Glengarry Federation of Agriculture.

The final day of the fair is Sunday, August 7. The events planned for that day are the Extreme Cowboy Race, a classic car display, sheep shearing, and a performance by the Quigley Highlanders Pipe Band.

Head to Vankleek Hill from August 17 to August 20. This year’s Vankleek Hill Fair begins with a parade on the evening of Thursday, August 17, and will be followed by the Combine Derby. The Midway opens that evening and operates until the final day of the fair.

On Friday, August 18, the Holstein Show, Freestyle Motocross, Wild Horse Club Western Games, Horse Pull, and the Tug of War are some of the highlights.

Saturday, August 19 is a big day at the Vankleek Hill Fair. There’s the Extreme Cowboy Race, Heavy Horse Hitch Classes, North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic, entertainment for children, and the evening wraps up with the always popular Demolition Derby.

The English Light Horse Show starts the day on Sunday, August 20. The final day of the fair also features the Farm Stock and Antique Tractor Pull, Farmer’s Olympics, and Beef Show.

Homecraft and educational exhibits are featured during the entire fair. For more information on exhibits, competitions, admission, and a complete schedule for the Vankleek Hill Fair, go to https://vankleekhillfair.ca/.

Riceville is small, but a big effort goes into their fair, which takes place from August 25 to 27. The fair includes homecraft displays, children’s activities, and competitions for Heavy and Light, Western and English Horse Classes. For more details on the Riceville Fair, go to https://www.ricevilleagrsociety.ca/.

Other agricultural fairs taking place in Eastern Ontario in 2023 include:

Avonmore Fair, July 14 to 16

Navan Fair, August 10 to 13

Russell Fair, August 17 to 20

Capital Fair (Ottawa), August 18 to 27

Stormont County Fair (Newington), September 1 to 4

A complete schedule of agricultural fairs across the Province of Ontario is available at https://ontariofairs.com/. A full schedule of fairs in the Province of Québec is available at https://www.quebecgetaways.com/les-expositions-agricoles-du-quebec_quebecs-agricultural-fairs.