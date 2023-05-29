Due to warm temperatures and dry conditions from a lack of precipitation in recent days, open fires in or near forests across most of Québec are temporarily banned.

As of 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, the Ministry of Natural Resources, and the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) forest firefighting and prevention agency had issued the prohibition.

The ban on open fires in or near forests covers the entire Laurentides region, which includes the MRC’s of Argenteuil, Rivière-du-nord, Les Pays d’en Haut, Les Laurentides, Mirabel, and Deux Montagnes.

The entire Outaouais region is also under the fire ban. That region includes the MRC of Papineau.

In the Montérégie region, open fires are banned in the MRC of Vaudreuil-Soulanges.

According to Environment Canada as of early in the morning on Monday, May 29, no significant precipitation is expected during the next five days with sunny weather and temperatures in the high 20’s and low 30’s Celsius. The only possibility of precipitation is on Friday, June 2 with a 30 per cent chance of showers.