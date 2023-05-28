On Friday, May 12, Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) Student Success Learning Partner, Ashley Grant of Glengarry District High School in Alexandria, received the Technological Education Leadership Award from the Ontario Council of Technology Education (OCTE) at its annual conference in London, Ontario.

The Technological Education Leadership Award aims to recognize an individual, group or organization who has shown outstanding support for and contributed to the continued development of Technological Education.

“Ashley has been an incredible advocate for the expansion of technology education programming in schools across the UCDSB,” said Lindsey Howes, a Glengarry District High School Intermediate Teacher, who with the support of six other tech teachers, nominated Grant for the award. “She is an incredible asset to the promotion of the skilled trades and works tirelessly to foster student success and educator excellence.”

Grant has been instrumental in expanding the technology programs to Grade 7 and 8 UCDSB students, and promoting Specialist High Skills Major (SHSM), Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program (OYAP) and Dual-Credit programs to secondary students. Additionally, she has been the driving force behind the expansion of the Eastern Ontario Skills Competitions, promoting Women in Trades Events and organizing and promoting hands-on workshops for students.

“I’m proud of all our technology teachers and all they do for students – they are the real winners here. My goal has been to raise their profile and draw on their expertise and experience to support student success and raise the profile of the apprenticeship pathway,” said Grant, who enjoys the work behind the scenes.

“Tech teachers are key to effective SHSM, OYAP and co-op programs and the reason we have such successful programming. Community support is also a key component, and we are fortunate enough to have fantastic partners providing opportunities for students.”

Grant has been in the Student Success Learning Partner role with the UCDSB for five years and says she has received feedback that the intermediate technology activities and other trade exploration activities are positively influencing students’ career directions.

“We are very proud of Ashley on receiving this recognition for her outstanding contribution to the technology world,” says Vice-Principal of Student Success Cameron Jones. “She’s a leader and advocate for the skilled trades and empowers both staff and students to get hands-on. This award is well deserved.”

In addition to the award, Grant received a $1,000 bursary to award to a student of her choice who is excelling in technology education. Grant is looking forward to presenting the funds to a deserving UCDSB student.