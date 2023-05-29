Some Argenteuil residents experienced telephone trouble last week, but the issues have been resolved.

Certain customers in the 819-area code in the 242 exchange who had recently switched to Fibre Argenteuil, the local internet and telecommunications provider from Bell Canada were unable to receive or make some telephone calls.

A Harrington resident contacted The Review and said she was unable to make certain calls.

According to Fibre Argenteuil General Manager Denis Huberdeau, the problem was solved by the morning of Friday, May 26.

Huberdeau said the problem was that Bell Canada did not know how to route certain calls involving the new Fibre Argenteuil customers. The issue had to be resolved between Bell and the third-party carrier Fibre Argenteuil uses for its services.

“On our side, it’s good,” said Huberdeau.

Fibre Argenteuil ran tests on Friday morning to ensure everything was working properly.

Huberdeau said both landlines and cell phones were affected, but only involving Bell, and no other phone companies. He said proper routing of calls also depended on if the numbers are administered by Bell Canada or one of its subsidiaries such as Bell Aliant.

Huberdeau said 911 emergency services never stopped working for customers during the disruption because they are routed differently. He said all Fibre Argenteuil customers with 819-242 numbers can now make or answer calls.

“All the clients are able to receive calls,” he said.

Fibre Argenteuil is owned by the Municipalité régional de comté (MRC) d’Argenteuil. It was established with the intent of bringing reliable fiber optic internet and telecommunications services to all rural areas of Argenteuil.