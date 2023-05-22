Lachute’s summer festival is returning!

After a successful first edition in 2022, Lachute en fête 2023 will take place on July 21 and 22 at Parc Barron with popular group Bleu Jeans Bleu as headliners.

The park will once again be converted into a festival site for the whole family. Access to the site and the shows are completely free.

Friday, July 21 is humour night with a lineup of comedy on stage. Saturday, July 22 is family day with evening music.

Family-friendly entertainment, demonstrations, and games are also planned for throughout the day on Saturday, July 22. That evening, the music will start at 5:30 p.m. with local rock/blues group The Alleykatts. Author-composer Marilyne Léonard, who became known during her time on the TV series La Voix 5, in 2017, will perform at 7:30 p.m. The pop-rock group Bleu Jeans Bleu will perform on the big stage in Parc Barron at 8 p.m. Blues Jam, in collaboration with Argenteuil en Blues is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

All the details of the program as well as about Lachute en fête 2023 will be available online at www.lachute.ca/LEF .