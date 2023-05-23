Saturday, May 27 will be magical at the Arbor Gallery in Vankleek Hill.

Magician Steve Warburton will bring his dazzling blend of tricks and illusions to the gallery at 10 am for a free family magic show.

“This is another in a series of programs we are offering for children,” said Sylvie Bouchard, Chair of the Gallery’s Board of Directors, noting that the gallery has also hosted a free puppet show and a children’s book reading. “We want to introduce kids to the stimulation and pleasure of live performances.”

Warburton is a professional magician who has founded The Oregano Powerhouse, a production company that specializes in creating educational magic shows for students at the elementary, junior high and high school levels. His educational shows address issues such as mental health awareness, anti-bullying, anti-smoking, and marijuana, while entertaining the kids. But he claims, “The main issue is fun.”

As one educator described Warburton, “I had the pleasure of seeing Steve Warburton’s Magic Show at one of our elementary schools. His energy was contagious!

Although the show is free, reservations are required as space is limited, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Reserve at [email protected] or call (613) 518-2787. Those attending can also enjoy the last weekend of Josée Bourassa’s exhibition Un monde de couleurs, a collection of exquisite watercolours.

Sari school

Also on Saturday May 27th at 3 pm, Marlana Carnett will share some of her experiences of India and conduct a workshop on how to wear a sari.

For many years, Carnett and her husband spent their winters in Southern India, soaking up the rich culture and traditions of the sub-continent. She will not only teach you how to wear a sari, but also talk about her many treasured memories and what she learned.

The workshop is restricted to eight participants, so reservations are required. A donation of $10 is suggested for admission. Reserve at [email protected] or call (613) 518-2787.

Arbor Gallery – Galerie Arbor is located at 36 Home Avenue, in the heart of Vankleek Hill. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4pm. More information about programming and events is available on Arbor Gallery’s Facebook page, website or Twitter, by subscribing to the .gallery’s newsletter at www.arborgallery.org or by email at [email protected].