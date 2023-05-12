He drew 300 smiles, by hand, with icing. Victor Landriault decorated 300 Tim Hortons smile cookies last week. The annual fundraiser is held by Tim Hortons outlets across the country, but locally, proceeds from the sale of the smile cookies Landriault decorated went to the Hawkesbury General Hospital (HGH) foundation.
About The Author
Review Newsroom
This article was prepared by The Review journalist team. This article may be a press release or a summary of information provided to us.
TOP STORIES
- OPP Sergeant Eric Mueller killed in BourgetUPDATED AT 4:00 p.m. on May 11, 2023 One police officer is dead and two remain in hospital following in incident in Bourget early in the morning of Thursday, May 11.Sergeant Eric Mueller, age 42, […]
- Grenville-sur-la-Rouge council says no to latest graphite mine applicationCanada Carbon is making another attempt to develop a graphite mine in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge and the municipality is not in favour. On March 20, the company announced it had commenced submission of its revised application to […]