He drew 300 smiles, by hand, with icing. Victor Landriault decorated 300 Tim Hortons smile cookies last week. The annual fundraiser is held by Tim Hortons outlets across the country, but locally, proceeds from the sale of the smile cookies Landriault decorated went to the Hawkesbury General Hospital (HGH) foundation.

