A former Hawkesbury and District General Hospital (HGH) physician facing charges on four counts of First-Degree murder will stand trial.

The order for Brian Nadler to stand trial was issued by the Ontario Court of Justice in L’Orignal on May 10.

On March 25, 2021, Hawkesbury OPP officers were called to HGH where patient 89-year-old Albert Poidinger of Pointe-Claire, Québec had been pronounced deceased. Nadler was arrested and then charged with first degree murder in connection with Poidinger’s death. An investigation into other patient deaths at HGH followed.

On August 17, 2022, Nadler was again arrested for three additional counts of First-Degree Murder, in connection to the deaths of patients 80-year-old Claire Brière of Rigaud, Québec, 79-year-old Lorraine Lalande of Hawkesbury, and 93-year-old Judith Lungulescu of East Hawkesbury.

The accused is returning to court on May 26, at 9 a.m. in assignment court at the L’Orignal courthouse. A trial date will be assigned on or around that date.

Details of court proceedings in the case are currently limited and are likely to remain that way. A publication ban under 517 and 539(1) of the Criminal Code (Canada) is in effect.