The public can offer their condolences following the tragic death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sergeant Eric Mueller in Bourget on Thursday, May 11.

Mueller died after being shot while responding to a disturbance at a residence in Bourget.

Clarence-Rockland Mayor Mario Zanth invites members of the public to sign books of condolences in honour of Mueller, who was a highly respected member of the Russell County OPP Detachment in Rockland.

People can visit the following locations to sign books of condolences this Saturday, May 13, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

Bourget Community Centre – 19 Lavigne Street, Bourget

Rockland City Hall – 1560 Laurier Street, Rockland

“The City of Clarence-Rockland is in mourning and wishes to honour the memory of Sergeant Eric Mueller. I invite people to come to Bourget or Rockland to offer their messages of sympathy. These books will then be donated to the Ontario Provincial Police,” said Zanth.

Those wishing to leave flowers or memorials can do so at the large fountain at City Hall or on the wall at the Community Centre. The items will be given to the Ontario Provincial Police for the family.