Mental Health Week was May 1 to 7 across Canada. To raise awareness of mental health issues in the community, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) held a flag-raising and activities at Confederation Park in Hawkesbury on Friday, May 5.

The theme of Mental Health Week 2023 was “My Story.” CMHA Champlain East Mental Health Promoter Genevieve Desrochers said the theme was intended to encourage people to reduce the stigma of sharing their experiences with mental health challenges.

After Hawkesbury Mayor Robert presided over the flag-raising, three individuals shared their mental health stories. Steven Douris of South Glengarry said during the early 1990s, he suffered from severe depression and anxiety. He survived a suicide attempt.

“I don’t suffer from it today, I handle it today,” he said.

Douris is an active volunteer with the CMHA.

A woman with schizophrenia shared a painting she had done representing various aspects of mental illness. The event concluded with Caroline Grenier leading audience members in some easy yoga on the lawn.

Mental health flag-raising photos by James Morgan

Caroline Grenier leads yoga in Confederation Park following the mental health flag-raising on Friday, May 5. Steven Douris of South Glengarry, left, shared his mental health story at the Hawkesbury flag-raising. CMHA Mental Health Promoter Genevieve Desrochers is at the right. The CMHA flag beside the flags of Hawkesbury, Ontario, and Canada at Confederation Park. Up it goes! A Hawkesbury municipal employee prepares to raise the CMHA flag for Mental Health Week while Mayor Robert Lefebvre and Mental Health Promoter Genevieve Desrochers stand by.