What’s better than cycling on a Sunday in mid-June? The answer is cycling on a Sunday in mid-June for a good cause.

On Sunday, June 11, the Myeloma Canada Ride is happening in Vankleek Hill. Myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cells. The purpose of the ride is to raise funds to support the pursuit of curing and preventing the disease, accelerating access to the best care, while empowering and improving the lives of all people affected by myeloma.

The Myeloma Canada Ride in Vankleek Hill begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 11 at Beau’s Brewery, located at 10 Terry Fox Drive.

For more information on how to participate and raise funds, go to myelomaride.ca.