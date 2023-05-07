Legal proceedings between a former councillor, Township of North Stormont, and its Integrity Commissioner have ended, so the township is now able to provide an update on the process.

In 2021, the Integrity Commissioner issued a report recommending sanctions against then-Councillor Roxane Villeneuve as a result of findings that she had violated the township’s Code of Conduct. Following receipt of the report, township’s council proceeded to impose sanctions, including broadening the Integrity Commissioner’s recommendations. Villeneuve commenced a legal proceeding seeking a judicial review of the actions of the Integrity Commissioner and the township, taking issue with the Integrity Commissioner’s findings and recommendations, and with the process and sanctions issued by the township.

The Ontario Divisional Court concluded that the Integrity Commissioner’s report, and his finding that Villeneuve violated the Code of Conduct, was reasonable.

The court also concluded that the township had adhered to the standards of procedural fairness in the process. Lastly, the court set aside council’s broadening of the sanctions recommended by the Integrity Commissioner.

Villeneuve brought a motion to the Court of Appeal, asking for leave to allow her to appeal the Divisional Court’s decision. The Court of Appeal refused that motion and awarded costs in favour of the township and the Integrity Commissioner, and the court proceeding is now concluded.

The township will continue to support the important work done by the Integrity Commissioner, and will continue to support its staff members, who work tirelessly in service of residents.