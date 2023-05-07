On June 17, talk a walk in Alexandria and raise awareness of brain tumours.

Individuals and teams are invited to participate. All funds raised will go towards much needed equipment to help treat brain tumour patients and patients with other neurological conditions at Glengarry Memorial Hospital.

The Brain Tumour Awareness Walk is being organized in cooperation between Team Brain Tumour Heroes and the Glengarry Memorial Hospital Foundation. It will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 17 at Island Park and follow the red trail to the hospital.

For pledge sheets and registration information, email [email protected], or call Janet St-Pierre at 613-360-7933.