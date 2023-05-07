The Municipalité régionale de comte (MRC) d’Argenteuil has a new committee dedicated to preserving the architectural heritage of the region.

The mandate of the new Conseil régional du patrimoine (CRP) is to give its opinion to the MRC council on any matter relating to the identification and protection of the architectural heritage of Argenteuil.

Grenville-sur-la-Rouge Mayor Tom Arnold and Wentworth Mayor Jason Morrison are the two elected members who will sit on the CRP. Lois Armitage of Wentworth, Claude Brault of Saint-André-d’Argenteuil, Ginette Mayer of Mille-Isles, Monique Ménard of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, and Robert Simard of the Musée régionale d’Argenteuil are the other committee members. They were selected based on a call for applications issued in December 2022. Each committee member will serve for two years.

“We want to preserve the elements of our heritage and make them lasting landmarks that will serve to affirm our pride and our collective identity,” said MRC d’Argenteuil Prefect Scott Pearce.

Amendments to Québec’s Cultural Heritage Act and other legislative provisions made in delegated new powers and responsibilities to the MRC’s with respect to the knowledge and protection of heritage buildings in addition to maintenance requirements and demolition control. The CRP of the MRC will act as an advisory and advisory committee on those issues.

The new Argenteuil CRP held its first meeting on April 27.

To comply with the changes made by the Québec government, individual municipalities are also required to take an inventory of their heritage buildings. On May 1, Grenville village council established a committee to begin performing a pre-inventory of heritage structures in the village.