There’s a new look to how Champlain Township presents itself.

As part of its 2022-2026 corporate strategic plan, and to mark its 25th anniversary, the Township of Champlain has launched the municipality’s new brand, which includes a new logo, branding, and colours.

According to a press release issued by the township, the new logo and colours feature the life connections, the cultural crossroads and the life stage and lifestyle of Champlain. The purpose of the new branding is to ensure residents, businesses, and visitors have access to the people, places, and things that will make their experience the most rewarding as possible. The new branding demonstrates how Champlain is sociable, confident, progressive, imaginative, and lighthearted.

“We are a small, rural community and take great pride in our bilingual communities, our heritage, our people, and our way of life,” said Mayor Normand Riopel,

“The youth and future generations are very focused on quality of life, progress, technology, social networks, image, and sociability. It is important to demonstrate that Champlain Township is open to young families, that our community is sociable and dynamic through its events and its way of life. Our new modern brand expresses that Champlain Township wants to move forward and grow, “remarked the mayor.

The township identified a need for a new brand in its 2022-2026 corporate strategic plan, and, in 2022, ran a competitive request for proposals to select a design firm to complete the new visual identity for the township. Toronto-based marketing agency Cundari was chosen for their extensive experience with creating visual identities for big brands such as BMW, Keurig, Maple Leaf Foods, and the Art Gallery of Ontario, to name just a few. Champlain completed a public survey on the new logo, with staff and council reviewing and approving the brand in 2023.

As of April 27, 2023, the township began using the new brand on its social media accounts, emails, and website. Over the next weeks, the township will continue to roll out the new brand, including in official communications such as tax billings, letters to residents and notices.

“The new brand will improve our corporate communication, reputation, and engagement with stakeholders,” Communication Specialist Zoe Fortin-Larocque.

“Additional benefits of a strong brand identity can include attraction of new businesses, young families, and tourists to the municipality. The new brand will better drive business attraction and retention, energize current residents, position the municipality as a desirable community for relocation, and enhance general perception. The township is taking a phased approach to rolling out the new brand. This will allow the township to spread the cost of implementing the brand over several years and reduce budget impacts in any one year,” Fortin-Larocque explained.

For more information on the Township of Champlain’s new brand, visit www.champlain.ca/branding.