In 2022, The Nation Municipality paid a total of $185,364.35 in remuneration to its mayors and councillors.

Former Mayor François St-Amour, who did not seek re-election to the position in the October 24 municipal election, was paid the base amount of $45,890.58 for the entire year, and no additional expenses related to conventions or travel. However, St-Amour did receive separate remuneration as a member of United Counties of Prescott and Russell (UCPR) council.

Francis Brière, who served as a councillor before being elected mayor in October, was paid $34,060.37 for the entire year, including $1,855.65 for convention registration and related expenses. Brière will also now receive additional remuneration as a member of UCPR council.

Councillor Danik Forgues was one of two councillors who served the entire year of 2022 because he was re-elected. Forgues’ total remuneration for 2022 was $31,427.81. Out of that total, $2,247.80 was for convention registration and expenses. Alain Mainville was also re-elected and was paid $29,477.57 for his service as a councillor in 2022. Within that total is $297.56 Mainville received for convention related expenses.

Former Councillor Marie-Noëlle Lanthier, who was defeated in the October 24 election when she challenged Briere for the mayor’s seat, received a total remuneration of $28,873.78 from The Nation Municipality in 2022. Lanthier’s total includes $3,449.68 in convention expenses and mileage.

Councillors Daniel Boisvenue, Marjorie Drolet, Raymond Lalande, and Tim Stewart were all elected to council in 2022. Each councillor was paid $3,908.56 in total for the slightly more than one month they served during the year. Each of their totals includes $152.64 for convention registration expenses.