A large financial services organization has made major contribution to the fundraising campaign for the new Sports Complex in Limoges.

The Desjardins Group has contributed $150,000 from its GoodSpark Fund to The Nation Municipality’s The Nation Gets in Shape campaign.

The Desjardins contribution is an important boost to the million-dollar fundraising campaign aimed at obtaining sports equipment, furniture and other resources needed for the new Sports Complex in Limoges.

“Thanks to financial support like that of the Desjardins Group, the residents of our community will have the opportunity to use a fully furnished and equipped facility. This project responds to a collective need in our community, and I am convinced that it will have a lasting impact for the benefit of all citizens,” said The Nation Mayor, Francis Brière.

“On behalf of all those who will benefit from the sports complex, I would like to thank Desjardins for its undeniable community commitment,” added Brière.

Through its GoodSpark Fund, Desjardins wishes to respond to the needs expressed by the community and support initiatives that contribute to improving the quality of life of citizens. This support is proof of that,” said Karine Foster, Regional Vice-President – Eastern Ontario at the Desjardins Ontario Credit Union.

A multipurpose, indoor facility accessible to all The Nation’s Sports Complex allows for the practice of various sports and community activities throughout the year. The facilities include two soccer fields, a community hall that can accommodate 150 people, and an athletics track. These new spaces are characterized, among other things, by their versatility since the community hall can also be used to hold various events and activities. The Nation Municipality anticipates that the strategic location of the Sports Complex, on a key site, will contribute to maximising the number of users who will benefit from it.