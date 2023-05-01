Something’s been cooking lately in the food classroom at Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (VCI). On Thursday, April 27, the school’s Culture Club held its latest in a series of days honouring the food of various countries. This time, it was The Netherland’s turn. April 27 in The Netherlands is Konigsdag (King’s Day) when the birthday of their King, Willem-Alexander is celebrated. April 5 in The Netherlands is also Liberation Day, honouring the end of the Nazi occupation of the country in 1944. The touch of Dutch cuisine at VCI on April 27 was stamppot boernkool, a simple, yet delicious mixture of mashed potatoes and kale served with sausage. Pastries and black liquorice were also served. The food was prepared by 19 students in a cooking class overseen by teacher John Edwards.
About The Author
James Morgan
James Morgan is a freelance contributor. He has worked for several print and broadcast media outlets. James loves the history, natural beauty, and people of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
TOP STORIES
- New Prescott and Russell Residence faces extra $2.8 million costThe cost of furnishing the new Prescott and Russell Residence in Hawkesbury is facing some financial pressures. On Wednesday, April 26, Project Manager Andrew Rodrigues updated United Counties of Prescott and Russell (UCPR) council on […]
- Champlain Township seeking new treasurerThe Township of Champlain is currently seeking to hire a treasurer. Under the supervision of the Chief Administrative Officer, the treasurer manages, directs, coordinates, administers and supervises all finance operations using accounting and financial computer […]