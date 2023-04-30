He wore number 10, but his name will soon be added to Autoroute 50.

After months of requests from municipalities and organizations all along the route, Radio-Canada, and then several other media outlets have confirmed the Ministère des transports du Québec (MTQ) plans to give Autoroute 50 the secondary name of Autoroute Guy Lafleur.

Lafleur, whose hometown was Thurso, had a spectacular career playing right wing with the Montréal Canadiens from 1971 to 1985, and then a return to professional hockey from 1988 to 1991 with the New York Rangers and Québec Nordiques.

An official announcement from the MTQ on naming Autoroute 50 between Gatineau and St-Jérôme after Guy Lafleur is expected this week.

Currently, the secondary name for Autoroute 50 is Autoroute de l’Outaouais.