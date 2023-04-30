Fundraising enthusiast Don Dubois is at it again. This time, Dubois is organizing a Charity Steak Night at the Windsor Tavern to raise funds for the Shriners Hospitals for Children–Canada. There is a Shriners Hospital in Montreal, which will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2025.

Tickets for the charity steak night are $22.50 per person and are payable at your table on the night of the event. Dinner is served from 5 to 8 p.m. But the night continues with entertainment provided by local bad 50 Proof and will include a silent auction of items donated by local businesses and by businesses a little further afield. Entertainment continues until midnight.

The event’s emcee will be Lite 106.7 Hudson’s Tim Thompson, who hosts the daily stress-free drive home show.

In 2022, young residents of Ontario went to the Montreal facility for more than 700 appointments. The hospital prides itself on its ‘wrap-around care’ approach, which extends support to every member of a child’s family and can include assistance or support such as transportation, social services, nutrition, psychology and other related services.

In the past, Dubois has organized fundraisers for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

You can reserve tickets in advance by calling Mike or Robbie at 613-678-2122 (after 2 p.m.). The Windsor Tavern is located at 84 Main Street East in Vankleek Hill.