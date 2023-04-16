The latest weather forecast has officials in Saint-André-d’Argenteuil still concerned about how serious flooding in the municipality may become during this week. Citizens are being asked to prepare now.

As of Sunday, April 16, forecasts of the flows of Rivière du Nord and the Ottawa River suggest a significant increase by April 18.

In Saint-Jérôme, Rivière du Nord was flowing at 195 cubic metres per second on Sunday and is expected to reach 254 cubic metres per second on Tuesday. The impact of this increase should be felt, in St-André-d’Argenteuil, about 36 hours later.

On the Ottawa River, the flow was recorded at 5,204 cubic metres per second on Sunday and should reach about 6,500 cubic metres per second on Tuesday.

An official State of Emergency remains in effect in Saint-André-d’Argenteuil. Sand and bags for residents to use available at the following locations:

Baie de Carillon sector

• Rue Lalande

• Rue Latour

• Rue des Sables

Terrasse Robillard sector

• Between 240 and 260 Terrasse Robillard

• After 760 Terrasse Robillard

• Near 510 Terrasse Robillard

Fournier sector

• At the intersection of rue du Couvent and rue Fournier

• Between 30 and 36 rue Fournier

• In front of 56 rue Fournier

In addition, the municipality continues to constantly monitor the entire territory and to adapt its actions according to the situation. All means are in place to ensure public safety at all times. Preventive patrols are taking place daily.

It is the duty of citizens to be prepared. Here are the steps they can take to prepare themselves and their homes:

• Begin the installation of dikes

• Store objects in the basement upstairs instead

• Remove or secure all property that is outside to prevent it from being washed away

• Prepare a family emergency plan and a 72-hour supply kit

• Plan a place to stay temporarily if you have to evacuate your residence with your family members

Citizens who feel the need can dial 811 at any time to obtain psychosocial support. Info-Social 811 is a free telephone consultation service and confidential. The service is offered 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Citizens can contact the municipality at 450 537-3527 or email [email protected] ,or call 9-1-1 in an emergency.

Residents are invited to regularly consult stada.ca, the Facebook page of the municipality and to subscribe to the automated call service (SAM) in order to receive the latest updates.

Ottawa River outlook

According to the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board, water levels and flows on the main stem of the Ottawa River are increasing in all locations due to the rapid melt of the snowpack in the central and southern parts of the basin. Levels are expected to exceed minor flood levels in all areas along the river from Lake Coulonge down to the Montréal area starting Monday. The minor flood level is defined as the level at which parts of some streets, lawns and parks are beginning to flood, with no or few houses/buildings being affected. Water levels are currently expected to remain below or close to the start of major flood thresholds in all locations.