There is more to school libraries than books these days.

Books are not being banished from libraries, but other ways of learning are being added to them. At Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (VCI), the students are redesigning their library to better suit their own needs. Up the road at Pleasant Corners Public School, the library has already been redesigned with other activities added, and even the name of the room has changed.

At VCI, the idea of reorienting the library started with teacher Turner Onion, who, after a discussion with VCI Principal Christie Walker, suggested it a few months ago to his after-school business class. Unlike regular business and commercial classes, the students meet after regular school hours to organize projects. Onion took the class to the VCI library and asked them if they thought anything should be changed. According to Al Schwendemann, the Grade 9 student leading the project, the students thought it felt too institutional and had a dull paint colour.

The students have since embarked on a project of procuring new paint and furniture for the library. They have made presentations to Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) superintendents and communicated directly with furniture suppliers.

“It’s mind blowing!” said Grade 9 student Charlie Galerio, in reference to the amount of administrative work the students were permitted to do. He said half of the students involved are in Grade 9 and about 20 students in total are involved.

“We never expected it to get to this point,” Schwendemann said.

Painting will take place, using student volunteer help, during May and June. Painted surfaces will allow for dry erase markers to be used on them, so students working in groups can share ideas for all to see. New tables will have white board surfaces that will also allow students to collaboratively share and contribute. An empty office at the corner of the library will become a study room that groups of students may reserve for periods of time.

The books in the VCI library are not being removed. Currently, the shelves are all pushed to one side of the room in preparation for the painting project.

The total cost of the VCI library remodelling is $32,000. The students set out on a major fundraising effort, which culminated in a pancake breakfast open to the community on Tuesday, April 11. However, at the breakfast UCDSB Principal of Student Success Cameron Jones was there and announced the board and Ministry of Education are contributing $30,000, which will pay for most of the project.

Jones said the VCI library remodelling is an example of letting students design where they learn.

“When you ask students what they want, they’ll give you an answer,” he said.

“Honestly, they’ve done all the work,” Onion said.

Along with planning and administering the remodelling of their school library, the VCI students have also learned to put processes in place to ensure the project unfolds smoothly. This has included learning about labour relations and interactions between management and staff.

A Learning Commons at PCPS

At Pleasant Corners Public School (PCPS), where many graduates end up going to VCI, the school’s library has been completely redesignated as the Learning Commons.

The open-concept library at PCPS was already a holdover from the school’s original design from when it opened as Prescott County Public School in 1972 – during the heyday of experimental open-concept school layout across Ontario. The area is a sort of centre court, with high ceilings and windows that allow a lot of natural light into the space.

According to UCDSB Manager of Communications April Scott-Clarke, plans to redesign the PCPS library into the Learning Commons were made between 2013 and 2019.

“The changes were made to make the space more functional and to create a new space where students can collaborate on activities, in addition to having a central spot to access resources for a variety of learning needs,” she explained.

Items in the Learning Commons at PCPS include computers, tablets, robotics, books, magazines, and furniture that helps support collaborative work.

There is also a more recreational activity in the PCPS Learning Commons. On March 20, a ping-pong table was installed in the space.

During the development of the Learning Commons plan, PCPS administration and staff, and the School Council worked collaboratively on the plan.

The changing look of school libraries

Inside the Learning Commons at PCPS. Screenshots from UCDSB video. Inside the Learning Commons at PCPS. Screenshots from UCDSB video. Class in the Learning Commons at PCPS. Screenshots from UCDSB video. The ping-pong table in the PCPS Learning Commons. Photo: PCPS Facebook page. Playing ping-pong at PCPS. Photo: PCPS Facebook page Students from the VCI after school business class welcoming $30,000 in funding from the Ministry of Education and Upper Canada District School Board for the project to redesign the VCI library. Photo: James Morgan The VCI library as it currently appears. Photo: James Morgan