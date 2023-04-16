The mayor, eight members of Champlain council and newly-elected councillors were paid $231,512 in 2022.

Champlain Mayor Normand Riopel was paid $44,442 in 2022, with an additional $2,730 for committee meetings and $834.48 in convention, mileage and other expenses, for a total of $48,006.48.

Newly-elected councillors Paul Emile Duval, Ginette Clement and Paul Burroughs were each paid $2,812.88 in 2022. Clement and Burroughs were each paid an additional $130 for committee meetings.

Councillor Peter Barton was paid $22,503 in 2022. Councillor Troy Carkner was paid $19,690.13 in 2022, with an additional $910 for attending committee meetings.

Councillor André Roy was paid $22,503 in 2022, and received an additional $2,210 for committee meetings.

Councillor Michel Lalonde was paid $22,503 in 2022.

Councillor Jacques Lacelle received $18,752.50 in 2022. Mr. Lacelle did not complete his term of office; he passed away in 2022.

Councillor Violaine Titley was paid $19,690.13 in 2022.

Councillor Gerard Miner received $22,503 in 2022, along with $1,040 for committee meetings.

Councillor Sarah Bigelow was paid $22,503 in 2022.

A remuneration report for councillors and mayors is mandated annually.

Committee of Adjustment members are appointed by council and the five members (appointed by council) were each paid $780 in 2022.

A Committee of Adjustment is a municipal body that hears the applications for minor variances from the provisions of municipal zoning by-laws.