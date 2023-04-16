Good timin’ country music is coming back to Wendover this summer.

The 2023 Festival Western Wendover will be held from July 12 to 16. There are 18 solo acts and bands lined up over the five days. The festival takes place at 5000 Centre Street in Wendover and includes on-site camping, food service, washrooms, showers, cash bar, and the nearby municipal park.

The four days of country music is now in its 37th year and are organized by the Wendover Optimist Club

A weekend pass costs $70, tickets for Thursday are $25, tickets for Friday and Saturday are $30 each, and a Sunday ticket is $25.

For the complete Festival Western Wendover schedule, to purchase tickets, and for further details on camping, go to http://www.festivalwesternwendover.ca/english/.