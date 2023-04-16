Champlain Township is doing its part to help residents in the post ice-storm clean-up. If you have branches that fell on your property during last week’s ice storm, the municipal landfill site will be open for two weekends at (1897 Cassburn Road). Note that on on Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16, and April 22 and 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the landfill site will be open for branches only.

Open air fire permit fees will be lifted until April 23. However, residents should still obtain a permit for safety purposes. Champlain Township residents can visit here to complete an application.